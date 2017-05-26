Overnight parking permits to become permanent, include more streets in Kalihi Valley

A street parking pilot project is about to become permanent in Kalihi Valley.

Starting June 1, residents along Jennie, Wilson, and Alu streets will have access to two residential and two visitor hangtag permits, which exempts permit holders from a one-hour parking maximum between 6 p.m. to 6 a.m.

The permanent change follows a successful pilot project in April that saw dramatic relief for residents who’ve had to deal with bumper-to-bumper vehicles, with little to no available room to park on the street. Related littering and loitering by outsiders had also plagued the neighborhood for many years.

Officials say the new Residential Restricted Parking Zone (RPZ) allows for short-term parking for approximately 230 on-street spaces in Wilson Tract, but limits the impacts of long-term parking by non-residents.

Due to feedback from residents, Kula Kolea and Naai streets will also fall under these new restrictions starting July 1.

In an online survey of residents conducted by the city Department of Transportation Services, 169 out of 171 approved of the pilot project for a 98.8 percent approval rating. Residents credited Honolulu Police Department for effective enforcement.

Applications for residents are available here.