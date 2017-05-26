Rainbow Warriors ink Mike Thomas’ brother Brandon

HONOLULU – The University of Hawai’i men’s basketball program added another piece to its 2017-18 signing class with the addition of guard Brandon Thomas. The 6-4 Thomas joins the Rainbow Warriors as a sophomore and will have three years of eligibility.

Thomas, a native of Woodland Hills, Calif. just completed his freshman season at Riverside City College where he averaged 12.9 ppg, 4.2 rpg, and 2.3 apg for a squad that finished with 23 wins.

Thomas was particularly deadly from deep, nailing a team-high 72 three-pointers at a 41 percent clip. He also shot a team-best 83 percent from the free throw line. Thomas topped 20 or more points on three occasions, highlighted by a 22-point performance in the Southern California Regional Final.

“Brandon’s a big-time shooter,” UH head coach Eran Ganot said. “And his high basketball IQ and tireless work ethic has us excited about his growth over the next three years. He’s a classic late-bloomer who’s made major strides of late and has a really bright future. We couldn’t be more happy to add someone of his ability and character to our program.”

Thomas is the younger brother of current Rainbow Warrior and team captain Mike Thomas, who enters his final season at UH.

Prior to attending Riverside, Thomas was a four-year letterwinner at Taft High School in Los Angeles. As a senior he averaged better than 18 points, seven rebounds, and four assists per game. He was named the MVP of the West Valley League after leading his team to 26 wins and the league title with a perfect 10-0 record. He was also named first-team all-city.

Thomas is the fourth member of the 2017-18 recruiting class and the third guard to be added within the last 10 days. Jaaron Stallworth and Jessiya Villa signed with UH last week, while Samuta Avea committed during the fall.

2017-18 Men’s Basketball Signees

Samuta Avea, G/F, 6-6 , Hau’ula, O’ahu (Kahuku HS)

Jaaron Stallworth, G, 6-1, Elk Grove, Calif. (Yuba College)

Brandon Thomas, G, 6-4, Woodland Hills, Calif. (Riverside City College)

Jessiya Villa, G, 6-0, La’ie, O’ahu (Kahuku HS)

