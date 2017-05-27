Downed pole shuts down Farrington Hwy. in Waialua

Drivers should expect delays.
It happened shortly after midnight Saturday near the intersection of Kapiolani Boulevard and Atkinson Drive.
Being a parent is one of life’s biggest joys but it can also be a complex experience that actually changes and develops over time — even be…
Today Dr. Brady answered questions about coughing caused by lisinopril, bad knees and CSF leak.
If you’re looking for something to do this weekend. Hawaii CW Star, Mikey Monis has you covered in today’s What’s Up Weekend feature.
Trini takes us to Sweet Creams, a frozen desert concept that originated in a land far away, made its way to the East Coast and is now availa…
Mililani high school alumnus Angela Lee (8-0) defended her One Championship atomweight title early Friday morning in Singapore, stopping Ist…
HONOLULU – The University of Hawai’i men’s basketball program added another piece to its 2017-18 signing class with the addition of guard Br…
Farrington Highway is completely closed at Olohia Street due to downed pole.
Traffic is being rerouted to Crozier Drive.
