Driver arrested after critical hit-and-run with moped on Kapiolani Blvd.

Honolulu police arrested a man following a hit-and-run that resulted in critical injuries.

It happened shortly after midnight Saturday near the intersection of Kapiolani Boulevard and Atkinson Drive.

According to police, a 2009 Volkswagen was traveling west on Kapiolani Boulevard and turned left onto Atkinson Drive in the path of an oncoming moped traveling east on Kapiolani Boulevard.

The 32-year-old male rider hit the vehicle and was thrown onto the road. He was hospitalized in critical condition.

Police say the Volkswagen fled the scene. The 46-year-old driver from Salt Lake was later located and arrested.

Police say alcohol was a factor in the crash, and the investigation is ongoing.

