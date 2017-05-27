Woman found unresponsive in waters off Lahaina

By Published:

A Lahaina woman was found unresponsive at Baby Beach on Friday.

The 70-year-old woman was reported missing at 8:01 p.m. after her grandchildren returned home without her. She was last seen at around 5:00 p.m. at the beach near where she resides.

The woman’s personal items were found on the beach, and emergency personnel conducted a thorough land search of the beach and surrounding neighborhood with no results.

Firefighters then entered the ocean with a kayak and rescue board and performed a search of near shore waters.

At 9:21 p.m., rescue personnel found the woman floating unresponsive about 150 yards offshore and around several hundred yards south of where she was last seen.

Firefighters pulled the woman to shore where paramedics pronounced her dead at the scene.

