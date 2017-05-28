GPA College Football Showcase aims to provide opportunities for Hawaii’s student athletes

Registration for the fifth annual GPA Hawaii College Football Showcase is open.

Coaches from across the country representing Division-II, Division-III, NAIA and Junior Colleges will be in attendance at the two day camp set for June 7th and 8th at Saint Louis school.

Marcus Mariota’s Motiv8 Foundation is the title sponsor of the camp that aims to lock down collegiate football opportunities for Hawaii’s student athletes.

5 Head Coaches in attendance with 57 players from Hawaii on their rosters

Colorado Mesa Head Coach Russ Martin will be at the GPA College College Showcase Colorado Mesa has 6 players from Hawaii on their roster.

Southern Oregon Head Coach Charlie Hall will be attending the GPA College Showcase along with Defensive Coordinator James Gravelle. Southern Oregon has 10 players from Hawaii on its roster.

Azusa Pacific Head Coach and former UH Linebacker Victor Santa Cruz will be at this year’s GPA College Showcase. Azusa Pacific has 6 players from Hawaii on its roster.

Northpark University Head Coach Mike Conway will be at this year’s GPA College Showcase. Northpark has 16 players from Hawaii on their roster.

Pima Junior College Head Coach Jim Monaco will be at this year’s GPA College Showcase. Pima College has 19 players from Hawaii on their roster.

HEAD COACHES

Charly Hall – Southern Oregon

Jim Monaco – Pima. JC

Mike Conway – Northpark Ill.

Victor Santa Cruz – Azusa Pacific

Russ Martin – Colorado Mesa

JUNIOR COLLEGE COACHES

Phil Austin – Fullerton Junior College

Shandon Silva – Riverside Junior College

Pat Makarian Oline – Fresno City College

Alex Jacobsen – Mesa Junior College

ASSISTANT COACHES

Derek Faavi – Adams State

Andrew Faaumu – Western New Mexico

Trey Shimabukuro – Western Oregon

Glen Moa – Western Oregon

Darnell Arceneaux – Occidental College

PJ Minaya – Pacific University

Isaac Parker – Lewis & Clark

Donovan Raiola – Aurora University Illinois