GPA College Football Showcase aims to provide opportunities for Hawaii’s student athletes

Registration for the fifth annual GPA Hawaii College Football Showcase is open.
Coaches from across the country representing Division-II, Division-III, NAIA and Junior Colleges will be in attendance at the two day camp set for June 7th and 8th at Saint Louis school.
Marcus Mariota’s Motiv8 Foundation is the title sponsor of the camp that aims to lock down collegiate football opportunities for Hawaii’s student athletes.
5 Head Coaches in attendance with 57 players from Hawaii on their rosters
Colorado Mesa Head Coach Russ Martin will be at the GPA College College Showcase Colorado Mesa has 6 players from Hawaii on their roster.
Southern Oregon Head Coach Charlie Hall will be attending the GPA College Showcase along with Defensive Coordinator James Gravelle. Southern Oregon has 10 players from Hawaii on its roster.
Azusa Pacific Head Coach and former UH Linebacker Victor Santa Cruz will be at this year’s GPA College Showcase. Azusa Pacific has 6 players from Hawaii on its roster.
Northpark University Head Coach Mike Conway will be at this year’s GPA College Showcase. Northpark has 16 players from Hawaii on their roster.
Pima Junior College Head Coach Jim Monaco will be at this year’s GPA College Showcase. Pima College has 19 players from Hawaii on their roster.
FOR CAMP INFO AND REGISTRATION CLICK HERE
HEAD COACHES
Charly Hall – Southern Oregon
Jim Monaco – Pima. JC
Mike Conway – Northpark Ill.
Victor Santa Cruz – Azusa Pacific
Russ Martin – Colorado Mesa
JUNIOR COLLEGE COACHES
Phil Austin – Fullerton Junior College
Shandon Silva – Riverside Junior College
Pat Makarian Oline – Fresno City College
Alex Jacobsen – Mesa Junior College
ASSISTANT COACHES
Derek Faavi – Adams State
Andrew Faaumu – Western New Mexico
Trey Shimabukuro – Western Oregon
Glen Moa – Western Oregon
Darnell Arceneaux – Occidental College
PJ Minaya – Pacific University
Isaac Parker – Lewis & Clark
Donovan Raiola – Aurora University Illinois