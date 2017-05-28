Hawaiian music icon Martin Pahinui dies at 65

It’s a sad day in the Hawaiian music world and for its fans with news of the passing of another legend, John Martin Pahinui.

Martin Pahinui was a gifted singer and musician having performed with his father in the Gabby Pahinui Hawaiian Band, with the Peter Moon Band, and with brothers Bla and Cyril as the Pahinui Brothers.

Martin was the youngest of Gabby and Emily Pahinui’s ten children.

His family says he passed away at home in Waimanalo this morning surrounded by family and friends.

“The person my dad was… he had such a big heart, and when he would sing his music it would just put an awe moment in it. Yeah, that’s where his true strength was in his voice. He had such a powerful voice,” Gabby Pahinui, Martin’s son, said.

Martin had been battling cancer, but his family says treatments stopped because of his weakened heart.

He is survived by his wife Ruth, his two sons, grandchildren, and many more of his huge ohana.

Services are pending.

Martin Pahinui was 65 years old.