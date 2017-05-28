Hawaii’s Most Wanted: Julia Lewis



Honolulu police and CrimeStoppers are asking for your help in finding a woman accused of identity theft.

Police have a probation revocation warrant for the arrest Julia Lewis.

“On September 11, 2015, Lewis went into the Kalihi branch of First Hawaiian Bank and attempted to cash a check. She provided a Hawaii state driver’s license and a fingerprint to the teller. The teller checked on the check and found that the signatures did not match and went to confirm with her manager. The manager attempted to contact the owner check, but was unsuccessful at the time. When the teller returned to her window Lewis had left,” Kim Buffett, Honolulu CrimeStoppers, said.

Authorities found her two months later and arrested Lewis for forgery, identity theft, and unauthorized possession of someone’s confidential personal information.

The 50,000 dollar warrant now is for not complying with conditions of supervised release.

“She has two prior convictions and known to frequent the Honolulu and Windward area,” Buffett said.

If you know where Julia Lewis is, call CrimeStoppers at 955-8300 or *CRIME on your mobile phone.