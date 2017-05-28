HPD traffic citations: Looking at the numbers



The public is getting a look at the number of citations HPD has issued for driving under the influence, distracted driving, and people not wearing seat belts.

Daniel Kaimi is the owner of a driving school on oahu. He shows his students how much it costs when you get at citation so they know what to expect.

For example, the penalty for using your phone while driving is $250.

“You might have something on your mind when you are driving, but when you are behind that wheel you got to concentrate on what you are doing,” Kaimi explains.

In 2015, there were 13,666 citations for using a mobile electronic device.

In 2016, the number dropped down to 10,646, and from January to April of 2017, 3,461 citations were given out.

“People who are texting, maybe using social media while they are driving, putting on makeup, things like that… that stuff has to stop. We have to focus on driving and make the roadway safer for all of us,” HPD Officer Jason Mike said.

When it comes to driving under the influence, in 2015, police arrested 4,605 people. That number dropped in 2016 to 3,985 arrests, and from January to April in 2017, there were 1,294 arrests.

“If it’s not your family, you are hurting someone else’s family. Nobody wants to have a bad weekend,” Kaimi said.

In 2015, 7,743 people were caught not wearing seatbelts. Again, that number dropped in 2016 to 5,442. And from January to April of this year, 1,770 citations were handed out.