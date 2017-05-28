Man arrested for vandalizing Iolani Palace and capitol building



A 57-year-old man has been arrested after Iolani Palace and the Hawaii State Capitol were vandalized.

Three of the palace door window-panes on the mauka side were damaged earlier this evening.

Some of the glass in the doors at the place are more than 130 years old.

State sheriffs arrested Michael Aquino for criminal property damage in that incident.

Aquino is also accused of damaging the glass door to the house chambers at the capitol building.

Aquino remains in sheriff’s custody tonight.

Three-years ago, a woman kicked in the glass front door of Iolani Palace.

On February 8, 2014, Drew Paahao and Koa Keaulana were caught on surveillance video entering the palace and going down into the basement, where security guards caught up with them.

Prosecutors said they were homeless and when we asked the woman, Drew Paahao why she did it, she said because it was her house.

Paahao was sentenced to one year in prison and ordered to pay an $11,500 fine.

Palace officials had the glass repaired by a specialist who has studied the old European style of glasswork and repaired other previously damaged glass panels. The cost of the repair and shipping is about $11,000 and was paid for by an anonymous donor.