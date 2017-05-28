North Korea fires short range ballistic missile into Sea of Japan

(CNN) — North Korea fired a ballistic missile Monday morning, according to a statement from South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff.

The missile was fired at 5:39 a.m. local time (4:39 p.m. Sunday ET) from an area near Wonsan, Kangwon province, toward the eastern part of the Korean Peninsula, the statement said. The missile was “assumed” to be one of the SCUD series, the statement said.

“It flew about 450 kilometers,” the statement said. “South Korea and the United States are currently closely analyzing for additional information. Our military is closely monitoring North Korean military and maintaining readiness posture.”

The South Korean statement did not say where the missile landed.

US officials are aware of the launch and “the President has been briefed,” a spokesman for the National Security Council said.

South Korean President Moon Jae-in was briefed and ordered a national security council meeting for 7:30 a.m. Monday, the South Korean statement said.

North Korea has conducted a series of ballistic missile test firings recently.

South Korea and Japan have condemned the launches, but North Korea has said its missile testing is in reaction to threats against it by the South, the United States and Japan.

STATEMENT BY THE U.S. PACIFIC COMMAND: U.S. Pacific Command detected and tracked what we assess was a North Korean missile launch at 10:40 a.m. Hawaii time May 28. The launch of a short range ballistic missile occurred near Wonsan Airfield. The missile was tracked for six minutes until it landed in the Sea of Japan. We are working with our Interagency partners on a more detailed assessment. We continue to monitor North Korea’s actions closely. U.S. Pacific Command stands behind our ironclad commitment to the security of our allies in the Republic of Korea and Japan. The North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) assessed that the missile launch from North Korea did not pose a threat to North America.