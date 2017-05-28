Road Work for the Week, May 27-June 2



There will be no daytime lane closures on Monday, May 29, in observance of Memorial Day.

PLEASE NOTE: Lane closure schedules may change at any time without further notice. All projects are weather permitting.

OAHU LANE CLOSURES

— H-1 FREEWAY —

1) HONOKAI HALE TO WAIPAHU (NIGHT WORK)

Lane closure on the H-1 Freeway in the eastbound direction between Farrington Highway and the Mililani/Wahiawa offramp (Exit 8B) on Monday night, May 29, through Friday morning, June 2, from 9 p.m. to 3:30 a.m., for maintenance work.

2) HONOLULU

Roving lane closure on the H-1 Freeway in both directions in the vicinity of the Kapiolani Boulevard Underpass on Tuesday, May 30, through Friday, June 2, from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m., for maintenance work.

3) HONOLULU (WEEKEND/NIGHT WORK)

Two lanes closed on the H-1 Freeway in the westbound direction between the Keehi Interchange and the Airport offramp (Exit 16) on Friday night, May 26, through Saturday morning, May 27, from 8:30 p.m. to 5 a.m., for maintenance work.

4) HONOLULU

Roving lane closure on the H-1 Freeway in the westbound direction between the Keehi Interchange and the Airport offramp (Exit 16) on Thursday, June 1, through Friday, June 2, from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., for electrical maintenance work.

5) PEARL HARBOR (NIGHT WORK)

Left lane closure on the H-1 Freeway in the eastbound direction at the Radford Drive Overpass on Tuesday night, May 30, through Friday morning, June 2, from 7 p.m. to 4 a.m., for concrete pour for new median barriers.

6) WAIPAHU (WEEKEND WORK)

Roving lane closure on the H-1 Freeway in the westbound direction between the Halawa Interchange and Waipahu Offramp (Exit 8B) on Saturday, May 27, from 2 a.m. to 10:30 a.m., for maintenance work.

— H-201 MOANALUA FREEWAY —

1) AIEA (NIGHT WORK)

Lane closure on the H-201 Moanalua Freeway onramp from westbound Kamehameha Highway on Tuesday, May 30, through Friday, June 2, over a 24-hour period for The Rail project. Please visit The Rail’s project website for more details at http://www.honolulutransit.org/.

2) HALAWA (NIGHT WORK)

Lane closure on the H-201 Moanalua Freeway in the westbound direction between the Kaneohe offramp (Exit 1D) and the Aiea Heights Drive Overpass on Monday night, May 29, through Friday morning, June 2, from 9 p.m. to 3:30 a.m., for guardrail replacements.

3) MOANALUA (NIGHT WORK)

Lane closures on the H-201 Moanalua Freeway in both directions in the vicinity of the Puuloa Road Overpass on Monday night, May 29, through Friday morning, June 2, from 10:30 p.m. to 4:30 a.m., for median concrete barrier installations.

Two lanes will be closed in the westbound direction.

One lane will be closed in the eastbound direction.

— H-3 FREEWAY —

1) HALAWA

Right lane closure on the H-3 Freeway in the Honolulu-bound direction approximately one mile past the Harano Tunnel on Tuesday, May 30, through Friday, June 2, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., for maintenance work.

— FARRINGTON HIGHWAY —

1) HONOKAI HALE

Roving closure on Farrington Highway in both directions between Kahe Point and Waiomea Street on Tuesday, May 30, through Friday, June 2, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., for maintenance work.

2) KAPOLEI

Lane closure on Farrington Highway between Wakea Street and Kalaeloa Boulevard on Tuesday, May 30, through Friday, June 2, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for bridge railing removals. Traffic will be contraflowed.

3) KAPOLEI

Right lane closure on Farrington Highway in the westbound direction between Wakea Street and Kalaeloa Boulevard on Tuesday, May 30, from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., for pole replacements.

4) MOKULEIA

Roving lane closure on Farrington Highway in the westbound direction in the vicinity of Dillingham Airfield on Wednesday, May 31, from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., for electrical maintenance work.

5) NANAKULI

Lane closure on Farrington Highway in the eastbound direction between Lualei Place and Mohihi Street on Tuesday, May 30, through Friday, June 2, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., daily, for drainage and traffic signal improvements.

6) PEARL CITY (NIGHT WORK)

Lane closures on Farrington Highway in the westbound direction between Waiawa Road and the Kamehameha Highway Overpass on Tuesday night, May 30, through Friday morning, June 2, from 9 p.m. to 4 a.m., for The Rail project. For more information, please visit the project website for The Rail at http://www.honolulutransit.org/.

7) WAIALUA TO MOKULEIA

Roving lane closure on Farrington Highway in both directions between Weed Circle and Dillingham Airfield on Tuesday, May 30, through Friday, June 2, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., for maintenance work.

8) WAIANAE

Roving lane closure on Farrington Highway in the westbound direction in the vicinity of Ala Hema Street on Tuesday, May 30, through Friday, June 2, from 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., for maintenance work.

— KAHEKILI HIGHWAY —

1) KANEOHE

Lanes will be shifted on Kahekili Highway in the northbound direction in the vicinity of Haiku Road on Tuesday, May 30, through Friday, June 2, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for guardrail repairs.

2) KANEOHE

Lane closure on Kahekili Highway in both directions between Haiku Road and West Hui Iwa Street on Tuesday, May 30, through Friday, June 2, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for utility installations.

3) KANEOHE (NIGHT WORK)

Lane closure on Kahekili Highway in both directions between West Hui Iwa Street and Haiku Road on Monday night, May 29, through Friday morning, June 2, from 9 p.m. to 3:30 a.m., for paving marking work.

4) KANEOHE

Roving lane closure on Kahekili Highway in both directions between Likelike Highway and Kamehameha Highway on Tuesday, May 30, through Friday, June 2, from 7:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., for maintenance work.

— KALANIANAOLE HIGHWAY —

1) WAIMANALO

Lane closure on Kalanianaole Highway in the westbound direction between Makai Pier and Bell Street on Tuesday, May 30, through Friday, June 2, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for tree trimming.

2) WAIMANALO

Lane closure on Kalanianaole Highway in the westbound direction between Mekia Street and Flamingo Street on Tuesday, May 30, through Friday, June 2, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for roadway reconstruction and paving.

3) WAIMANALO (NIGHT WORK)

Lane closure on Kalanianaole Highway in the westbound direction between Mekia Street and Flamingo Street on Tuesday night, May 30, through Friday morning, June 2, from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m., for roadway reconstruction and paving.

— KAMEHAMEHA HIGHWAY —

1) HALAWA (WEEKEND/NIGHT WORK)

Right lane closure on Kamehameha Highway in the westbound direction between Kohomua Street and the H-201 onramp, for The Rail project.

Friday night, May 26, through Sunday morning, May 28, and Tuesday night, May 30, through Friday morning, June 2, from 8 p.m. to 5:30 a.m.

Saturday, May 27, and Tuesday, May 30, through Friday, June 2, from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Please visit The Rail’s project website for more details at http://www.honolulutransit.org/.

2) HALEIWA TO KAHALUU

Roving lane closure on Kamehameha Highway in both directions between Waialua Beach Road and Kahekili Highway on Tuesday, May 30, through Friday, June 2, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., daily, for maintenance work.

3) KAAAWA

Lane closure on Kamehameha Highway in the southbound direction between Kaaawa Place and Kaaawa Valley Road on Tuesday, May 30, through Friday, June 2, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., daily, for guardrail work. Traffic will be contraflowed.

4) KANEOHE

Lane shifts on Kamehameha Highway in the Kaneohe-bound direction in the vicinity of the H-3 Freeway Overpass on Tuesday, May 30, through Friday, June 2, from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m., for utility maintenance.

5) KANEOHE

Right lane closure on Kamehameha Highway in both directions between Likelike Highway and Pali Highway on Tuesday, May 30, through Friday, June 2, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., for maintenance work.

6) KANEOHE (WEEKEND WORK)

Roving lane closure on Kamehameha Highway in both directions between Kualoa Ranch and Johnson Road on Saturday, May 27, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., for maintenance work.

7) LAIE

Alternating lane closure on Kamehameha Highway in both directions between Naniloa Loop and Hale Laa Boulevard on Tuesday, May 30, through Friday, June 2, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for tree trimming work.

8) MILILANI

Alternating lane closure on Kamehameha Highway in both directions between Ka Uka Boulevard and Lanikuhana Avenue on Tuesday, May 30, through Friday, June 2, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., for bridge deck work. Traffic will be contraflowed.

9) PEARL HARBOR

Lane closures on Kamehameha Highway between Kohomua Street and Center Drive on Tuesday, May 30, through Friday, June 2, for The Rail project.

Up to two lanes will be closed in the eastbound direction from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

One lane will be closed in the westbound direction from 6:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Please visit The Rail’s project website for more details at http://www.honolulutransit.org/.

10) PUPUKEA

Alternating lane closure on Kamehameha Highway in both directions between Pupukea Road and Kuilima Drive on Tuesday, May 30, through Thursday, June 1, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., for maintenance work.

11) WAHIAWA

Lane closure on Kamehameha Highway in both directions between California Avenue and Whitmore Avenue on Tuesday, May 30, through Friday, June 2, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., for maintenance work.

— LIKELIKE HIGHWAY —

1) KALIHI

Lane closure on Likelike Highway in both directions in the vicinity of the Wilson Tunnels on Tuesday, May 30, through Friday, June 2, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., for lighting replacement work.

2) KALIHI

One to two lane closure on Likelike Highway in the Kaneohe-bound direction between School Street and Gulick Avenue on Tuesday, May 30, through Friday, June 2, from 7:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., for electrical and guardrail work.

3) KALIHI

One lane closure on Likelike Highway in the Kaneohe-bound direction between Gulick Avenue and Emmeline Place on Tuesday, May 30, through Friday, June 2, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for electrical and guardrail work.

4) KALIHI (NIGHT WORK)

One to two lanes closed on Likelike Highway in both directions between Emmeline Place and School Street on Tuesday night, May 30, through Friday morning, June 2, from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m., for paving work.

5) KALIHI

One to two lane closures on Likelike Highway in the Honolulu-bound direction between Emmeline Place and School Street on Tuesday, May 30, through Friday, June 2, from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., for electrical, guardrail, and gutter work.

6) KALIHI

Right lane closure on Likelike Highway in the Honolulu-bound direction between Valley View Drive and Emmeline Place on Tuesday, May 30, through Friday, June 2, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for maintenance work.

7) KANEOHE

Left lane closure on Likelike Highway in both directions between the H-3 Freeway Overpass and the Wilson Tunnels on Tuesday, May 30, through Thursday, June 1, from 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., for guardrail work.

— NIMITZ HIGHWAY —

1) HONOLULU (WEEKEND WORK)

Roving closure on Nimitz Highway in the westbound direction between Sand Island Access Road and the Keehi Interchange on Saturday, May 27, from 7 a.m. to 12 p.m., for maintenance work.

2) HONOLULU

Lane closure on Nimitz Highway in the westbound direction between Alakawa Street and Waiakamilo Road on Tuesday, May 30, through Thursday, June 1, from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., for guardrail improvements.

3) HONOLULU

Lane closure on Nimitz Highway in the eastbound direction between Waiakamilo Road and Alakawa Street on Friday, June 2, from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., for guardrail improvements.

— PALI HIGHWAY —

1) MAUNAWILI (WEEKEND WORK)

Roving closure on the Pali Highway in the Kailua-bound direction between the Pali Tunnels and Kamehameha Highway on Saturday, May 27, from 7 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., for maintenance work.

2) NUUANU

Alternating lane closure on the Pali Highway in both directions between School Street and the Pauoa Road Underpass on Friday, June 2, from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for maintenance work.

3) NUUANU

Right lane closure on the Pali Highway in the Kaneohe-bound direction between Coelho Way and Niolopa Place on Tuesday, May 30, through Friday, June 2, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for asphalt repair.

4) NUUANU

Left lane closure on the Pali Highway in the Kailua-bound direction between Nuuanu Pali Drive and the Pali Tunnels on Tuesday, May 30, through Friday, June 2, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for maintenance work.

5) NUUANU (NIGHT WORK)

Right lane closure on the Pali Highway in the Honolulu-bound direction in the vicinity of the Pauoa Road offramp on Tuesday night, May 30, through Friday morning, June 2, from 8:30 p.m. to 4 a.m., for guardrail repair.

— ALA MOANA BOULEVARD —

1) HONOLULU

Right lane closure on Ala Moana Boulevard in the westbound direction between Atkinson Drive and Piikoi Street on Tuesday, May 30, through Friday, June 2, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., daily, for maintenance work.

— KAPIOLANI BOULEVARD —

1) HONOLULU

Lane closure on Kapiolani Boulevard in the westbound direction between Kaimuki Avenue and Waiaka Road on Tuesday, May 30, through Friday, June 2, from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., for maintenance work.

— VINEYARD BOULEVARD —

1) HONOLULU

Right lane closure on Vineyard Boulevard in the eastbound direction between Maunakea Street and Nuuanu Avenue on Tuesday, May 30, through Friday, June 2, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. for maintenance work.

— WILIKINA DRIVE —

1) WAHIAWA

Lane closure on Wilikina Drive in the northbound direction between McCornack Road and Kamananui Road on Tuesday, May 30, through Friday, June 2, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for maintenance work.

— KANEOHE BAY DRIVE —

1) KANEOHE

Right lane closure on Kaneohe Bay Drive in both directions at the Puohala Street intersection on Tuesday, May 30, through Friday, June 2, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., daily, for traffic signal improvements.

— WHITMORE AVENUE —

1) WAHIAWA

Roving lane closure on Whitmore Avenue in both directions between Kamehameha Highway and Center Street on Tuesday, May 30, through Friday, June 2, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., for maintenance work.

—JARRETT WHITE ROAD —

1) MOANALUA

Roving lane closure on Jarrett White Road in both directions between Ala Mahamoe Street and Apona Street on Friday, June 2, from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m., for maintenance work.

— KAMANANUI ROAD —

1) WAHIAWA

Roving lane closure on Kamanamui Road in both directions between Wilikina Drive and Kaukonahua Road on Tuesday, May 30, through Friday, June 2, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. for maintenance work.

— KUNIA ROAD —

1) VILLAGE PARK

Alternating lane closure on Kunia Road in both directions between the H-1 Freeway Overpass and Anonui Street on Tuesday, May 30, through Friday, June 2, from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for maintenance work.

2) VILLAGE PARK TO WAHIAWA

Roving lane closure on Kunia Road in both directions between the H-1 Freeway Overpass and Wilikina Drive on Tuesday, May 30, through Friday, June 2, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., for maintenance work.

— SAND ISLAND ACCESS ROAD —

1) KALIHI

Roving lane closure on Sand Island Access Road in both directions between Nimitz Highway and Sand Island Parkway on Tuesday, May 30, through Friday, June 2, from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m., for maintenance work.

— MOANALUA ROAD —

1) MOANALUA

Right lane closure on Moanalua Road in the eastbound direction at the Ala Kapuna Street intersection on Tuesday, May 30, through Friday, June 2, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for maintenance work.

— ALA AUANA STREET —

1) HONOLULU (NIGHT WORK)

Lane closure on Ala Auana Street in the northbound direction between Rodgers Boulevard and Ala Onaona Street on Tuesday night, May 30, through Friday morning, June 2, from 10 p.m. to 4 a.m., for The Rail project. For more information, please visit the project website for The Rail at http://www.honolulutransit.org/.

— ALA NAPUNANI STREET —

1) MOANALUA

Roving lane closure on Ala Napunani Street in both directions at the Ala Aolani Street intersection on Tuesday, May 30, through Friday, June 2, from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., for bridge maintenance work.

— ALA ONAONA STREET —

1) HONOLULU (NIGHT WORK)

Multiple lane closures on Ala Onaona Street in the eastbound direction on Tuesday night, May 30, through Friday morning, June 2, from 10 p.m. to 4 a.m., for The Rail project. For more information, please visit the project website for The Rail at http://www.honolulutransit.org/.

— AOLELE STREET —

1) HONOLULU

Lanes will be shifted on Aolele Street between Nimitz Highway and Rodgers Boulevard on Tuesday, May 30, through Friday, June 2, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for The Rail project. One lane will be open in each direction. For more information, please visit the project website for The Rail at http://www.honolulutransit.org/.

2) HONOLULU (NIGHT WORK)

Left turn lanes may be closed on Aolele Street in the eastbound direction at the Paiea Street intersection on Tuesday night, May 30, through Friday morning, June 2, from 10 p.m. to 4 a.m., for The Rail project. For more information, please visit the project website for The Rail at http://www.honolulutransit.org/.

— HALONA STREET —

1) KALIHI (WEEKEND/NIGHT WORK)

24/7 closure of Halona Street between Kokea Street and Kohou Street at the Halona Street Bridge on Friday, May 26, through Friday, June 2, for bridge replacement work. The bridge will be closed to vehicular traffic and open to pedestrians and bicyclists. Traffic will be detoured around the closure.

— KAHUAPAANI STREET —

1) HALAWA

Aloha Stadium entrance closed on Kahuapaani Street in the southbound direction on Tuesday, May 30, from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., for electrical maintenance work.

— KALIHI STREET —

1) KALIHI

Roving lane closure on Kalihi Street in the northbound direction in the vicinity of the H-1 Freeway Underpass on Tuesday, May 30, through Friday, June 2, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., for maintenance work.

— NORTH KING STREET —

1) MOANALUA (WEEKEND WORK)

Closure of North King Street in the eastbound direction between Puuloa Road and Paa Street on Saturday, May 27, from 5 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., for maintenance work.

— OLOMEA STREET —

1) HONOLULU

Roving lane closure on Olomea Street in the eastbound direction between Waiakamilo Street and Palama Street on Tuesday, May 30, through Friday, June 2, from 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., for maintenance work.

— UALENA STREET —

1) HONOLULU (NIGHT WORK)

Lane closure on Ualena Street between Lagoon Drive and Ohohia Street on Tuesday night, May 30, through Friday morning, June 2, from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m., for The Rail project. Traffic will be contraflowed. For more information, please visit the project website for The Rail at http://www.honolulutransit.org/.

— WAIWAI LOOP —

1) HONOLULU (NIGHT WORK)

Lane closure on Waiwai Loop on Tuesday night, May 30, through Friday morning, June 2, from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m., for The Rail project. Traffic will be contraflowed. For more information, please visit the project website for The Rail at http://www.honolulutransit.org/.

— HONOLULU INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT —

1) HONOLULU (NIGHT WORK)

Lane closures at the Honolulu International Airport from the Ewa end to the Diamond Head end of the Overseas Terminal on Tuesday night, May 30, through Friday morning, June 2, from 8:30 p.m. to 5 a.m., nightly, for maintenance and repairs.

KAUAI LANE CLOSURES

— KUHIO HIGHWAY —

1) HANALEI

Alternating lane closure on Kuhio Highway (Route 560) in both directions between Mile Marker 5.1 to Mile Marker 5.3 on Tuesday, May 30, through Friday, June 2, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for slope stabilization work. Traffic will be contraflowed in the open lane.

MAUI LANE CLOSURES

— HANA HIGHWAY —

1) HAIKU

Alternating lane closures on Hana Highway in both directions between the Garden of Eden Arboretum and Keanae Road on Tuesday, May 30, through Friday, June 2, from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., for road maintenance.

— WAIEHU BEACH ROAD —

1) KAHULUI (NIGHT WORK)

Alternating lane closure on Waiehu Beach Road in both directions at the intersection of Nukuwai Place on Tuesday night, May 30, through Friday morning, June 2, from 6 p.m. to 4:30 a.m., nightly, for sewer pipe installations.

— KAAHUMANU AVENUE —

1) KAHULUI (NIGHT WORK)

Lane closures on Kaahumanu Avenue in the eastbound direction between Lono Avenue and Puunene Avenue on Tuesday night, May 30, through Friday morning, June 2, from 8:30 p.m. to 5:30 a.m., nightly, for pavement reconstruction. Traffic will be contraflowed.

BIG ISLAND LANE CLOSURES

— MAMALAHOA (HWY 190) —

1) PUUANAHULU (WEEKEND/NIGHT WORK)

Alternating lane closures on Mamalahoa Highway (Route 190) in both directions between Mile Marker 20 and Mile Marker 22, over a twenty-four hour period, seven days a week for drainage improvements. Trucks/trailers that exceed statutory size-weight limits will be reviewed on a case-by-case basis upon application of their respective oversize-overweight vehicle permits. Maximum width for any vehicle with permit passing through the project area is 10-feet.

— HAWAII BELT ROAD (ROUTE 19) —

1) HAKALAU

Alternating lane closures on Hawaii Belt Road (Route 19) in both directions at Mile Marker 16 in the vicinity of Hakalau on Tuesday, May 30, through Friday, June 2, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for bridge rehabilitation work on Umauma Bridge. Travel speed on Umauma Bridge is reduced to 20-mph.

2) OOKALA

Alternating single lane closures on Hawaii Belt Road (Route 19) in both directions between Mile Marker 31 and Mile Marker 32 on Tuesday, May 30, through Friday, June 2, from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., for road pavement reconstruction.

3) KEALAKAHA

Alternating single lane closures on Hawaii Belt Road (Route 19) in both directions at Mile Marker 32 in the vicinity of Ookala on Tuesday, May 30, through Friday, June 2, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for bridge deck work.

— SADDLE ROAD (ROUTE 200) —

1) UPPER KAUMANA

Alternating single lane closures on Saddle Road (Route 200) in both directions between Mile Marker 8 and Mile Marker 12 in the vicinity of upper Kaumana on Tuesday, May 30, through Friday, June 2, from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m., daily, for grading of the new Daniel K. Inouye Highway, East Side alignment. Weekend work may take place as needed.