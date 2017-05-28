Sam Choy’s in the Kitchen: The Inoue Ohana



John and Sam go to Egan Inoue’s house in Manoa, where Egan, his wife Marcia, and his kids all get in on the fun. Sam finds a creative use for jabong.

Box Choy items:

Heinz Distilled White Vinegar

Grey Poupon Dijon Mustard

Jabong

BROCCOLI SALAD

2-3 broccoli stalks, cut into florets

8-10 butter lettuce leaves

1 cucumber, sliced

1 tomato, diced

1 avocado, sliced

Mint leaves

1 teaspoon sea salt

Bring a large pot of salted water to boil. Fill a large bowl with water and ice cubes and set it near your cooking area. Cook broccoli florets for 1-2 minutes. Using a slotted spoon or strainer, remove broccoli from the boiling water and immediately put them in the ice water. Drain the broccoli in a colander. Arrange the vegetables on a large serving platter and serve with Jabong Vinaigrette or dressing of your choice.

JABONG VINAIGRETTE DRESSING

1 jabong

2 tablespoons vinegar

2 tablespoons Dijon mustard

2 tablespoons honey

½ cup olive oil

Black pepper to taste

Peel jabong, divide into sections and squeeze juice into a mixing bowl. Chop squeezed sections and add to bowl. Add vinegar, Dijon mustard, honey, olive oil and pepper. Whisk until ingredients are combined. Serve over vegetables and greens of your choice.

BACON-WRAPPED SCALLOPS

1 dozen large scallops

6 bacon strips, cut in half

6 cherry tomatoes, halved

Salt to taste

Wrap scallops with bacon and secure with skewers. Salt to taste. Place flat in a baking dish and top with a tomato. Bake at 350 degrees for 15 minutes.

YOSHIDA’S SALMON with Aloha Shoyu & Shiitake Mushrooms

6 small salmon filets

1 ½ tablespoons Mr. Yoshida’s Sauce

1 tablespoons sweet chili sauce

2 tablespoons olive oil

2 tablespoons butter

8-10 Shiitake mushrooms, sliced

Aloha Shoyu to taste

Salt to taste

Black pepper to taste

Season salmon with salt and pepper. In a large skillet, heat olive oil over medium heat. Fry salmon skin side down for 5-7 minutes or until halfway done. Turn filets over and cook for 1-2 minutes. Place filets on a large serving platter. Using the same skillet, melt butter. Add Mr. Yoshida’s sauce, sweet chili sauce and mushrooms. Pour mixture onto salmon filets. Top with Aloha Shoyu and serve.