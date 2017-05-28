Skydiver critically injured after apparent parachute malfunction

A man was airlifted to the hospital with critical injuries Sunday after an apparent skydiving accident on Hawaii Island.

It happened at around 11 a.m.

Firefighters were called to a vacant lot near Upolu Airport and found a 41-year-old man lying on the ground after crash landing.

According to the lead skydiving instructor, the solo skydiver may have experienced a malfunction with his parachute.

Paramedics treated and stabilized the man before he was taken to North Hawaii Community Hospital in critical condition.