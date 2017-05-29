Chipotle releases locations, time frames hackers stole credit card information

While there are no Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants in Hawaii, many locals eat there on visits to the mainland.

The burrito chain released more information Monday regarding a cybersecurity attack that affected most of its restaurants and allowed hackers to steal credit card information from customers.

The breach occurred between March 24 and April 18. Not all locations were involved, and the specific time frames vary by location.

The malware worked by infecting cash registers and capturing information stored on the magnetic strip on credit cards, including names, card numbers, expiration dates, and internal verification codes.

Click here for more information.