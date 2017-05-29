Damien student receives special award in memory of fallen soldier

Related Coverage Damien student receives ‘Brostrom’ award at graduation

A Damien Memorial School senior received a special honor during the school’s commencement Sunday afternoon.

Jonathan Jaictin was awarded the Hahai‘oe i‘au (“Follow Me”) Award, which was created in the memory of 1st Lt. Jonathan Brostrom, a 2002 Damien alumnus who was killed in Afghanistan in July 2008.

Brostrom was posthumously awarded the Silver Star for valor in the battle that took the lives of nine U.S. soldiers.

The award is given to a Damien student who best exemplifies Brostom’s qualities of character and leadership.

Jaictin logged more than 800 hours of “Christian Service,” a mix of religious and community service. The honor student also participated in JROTC, student government, campus ministry, and athletics during his years at Damien.

Brostrom’s parents, retired U.S. Army Col. David and Mary Jo Brostrom, took the stage to present the award, now in its ninth year, as a heartfelt way to pay tribute to their son.