Deadly crash under investigation in Hawaii Volcanoes National Park

The Hawaii Police Department and Hawaii Volcanoes National Park are investigating a deadly crash that occurred within park boundaries Sunday.

The single-vehicle crash occurred at around 9 p.m. off Highway 11 near the 33-mile marker.

According to the Hawaii County Fire Department, crews arrived to find a Toyota pickup truck lying on its driver’s side on the side of the road.

One victim was pinned underneath the midsection of the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene.

A second occupant was face-down outside the vehicle, complaining of pain to his legs.

A third occupant had managed to exit the vehicle and was able to walk.

The road was closed for several hours as authorities investigated and cleared the scene.