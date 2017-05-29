Memorial Day Fashion Preview: Summer Swimwear & Accessories

Every summer brings new fashion and accessory trends. Living808’s resident style expert, Crystal Pancipanci shows us what’s in this summer, including the latest from popular local designers and smart looks that go easily from day to night.
Every summer brings new fashion and accessory trends. Living808’s resident style expert, Crystal Pancipanci shows us what’s in this summer, including the latest from popular local designers and smart looks that go easily from day to night.
Advertisement
Advertisement