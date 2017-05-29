Military personnel eat free at The Street on Memorial Day

Award-winning chef Michael Mina is honoring troops this Memorial Day by treating them to a complimentary meal at his newest Hawaii eatery, The Street.

From 2-6 p.m., military personnel with military or veteran identification can receive a voucher for complimentary food items from various hawker stations.

You must check in with The Street’s Concierge Desk inside the restaurant to obtain a voucher. There is a maximum value of $20 that is only valid on food (retail, alcohol, and other beverages excluded).

The Street, A Michael Mina Social House, is located on the ground floor of International Market Place in Waikiki, and features nine restaurant concepts, three bars, and a coffee shop.