PHOTOS: Memorial Day at Schofield Barracks

The U.S. Army held an intimate Memorial Day Remembrance Ceremony at Schofield Barracks Post Cemetery Monday.
The ceremony was open to the public.
Representatives from the Military Order of the Purple Heart, Disabled American Veterans, American Legion, Veterans of Foreign Wars, and Hawaii World War I Centennial Task Force placed wreaths to honor fallen comrades.
Col. Steve Dawson, commander, U.S. Army Garrison-Hawaii, was the featured speaker.
All photos courtesy of U.S. Army Garrison-Hawaii.
Memorial Day at Schofield Barracks
Memorial Day at Schofield Barracks x
Latest Galleries
-
Chief Kealoha’s Retirement Agreement
-
Maui hit with heavy rains
-
Pearl Harbor anniversary traffic, shuttle maps
-
Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade
-
Waianae brush fire
-
Hawaii Correctional Industries products
-
Kalaeloa Brush Fire
-
Super Moon 2016 in Hawaii
-
Kunia home shooting aftermath
-
Kunia shooting aftermath