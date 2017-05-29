PHOTOS: Memorial Day at Schofield Barracks

The U.S. Army held an intimate Memorial Day Remembrance Ceremony at Schofield Barracks Post Cemetery Monday.

The ceremony was open to the public.

Representatives from the Military Order of the Purple Heart, Disabled American Veterans, American Legion, Veterans of Foreign Wars, and Hawaii World War I Centennial Task Force placed wreaths to honor fallen comrades.

Col. Steve Dawson, commander, U.S. Army Garrison-Hawaii, was the featured speaker.

All photos courtesy of U.S. Army Garrison-Hawaii.

Memorial Day at Schofield Barracks View as list View as gallery Open Gallery