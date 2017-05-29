Sam Choy’s In the Kitchen: Jabong Vinaigrette Dressing

In Sunday night’s episode of “In the Kitchen”, Sam Choy and John Veneri went to Egan Inoue’s house in Manoa, where Egan, his wife Marcia, and his kids all get in on the fun. Sam found a creative use for a jabong he found in their kitchen. The jabong is a large fruit closely related to the grapefruit.

In this visit to Living808, Sam shows Kelly Simek how he used the jabon to create a delicious citrus salad dressing that’s perfect for summer.

JABONG VINAIGRETTE DRESSING

  • 1 jabong
  • 2 tablespoons vinegar
  • 2 tablespoons Dijon mustard
  • 2 tablespoons honey
  • ½ cup olive oil
  • Black pepper to taste

Peel jabong, divide into sections and squeeze juice into a mixing bowl. Chop squeezed sections and add to bowl. Add vinegar, Dijon mustard, honey, olive oil and pepper. Whisk until ingredients are combined. Serve over vegetables and greens of your choice.

