Student makes history as Saint Francis School’s first male valedictorian

For the first time, a young man is valedictorian of a graduating class at Saint Francis School.

David Murray maintained a 4.2 grade-point average to earn the honor. He spoke at the former all-girl school’s graduation ceremony Monday afternoon.

“I feel like it’s a great honor because I feel like I am a part of Saint Francis history,” said Murray. “Now I feel I should be an inspiration to males in classes to come that this honor is possible.”

Murray is headed to the University of Western Montana, where he is considering a double major in computer science and business.

The first co-ed graduating class at Saint Francis was in 2013.

The school began admitting boys in 2006 and is now 53-percent male.