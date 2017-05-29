Talk story with crew members ahead of Hokulea’s return to Hawaii

As Hokulea continues to make her way home, you can get the chance to sit down with some of her crew members.
A talk story event is being held at the Ward Village Courtyard on Wednesday, May 31, from 6:30-8:30 p.m.
Seven of Hokulea’s crew members will be on hand to give the public a peek at life on board the legendary voyaging canoe, as well as the impact the historic voyage has had during its three-year journey.
Admission is free, but you must RSVP.
Click here for more information.
Hokulea’s return on June 17 will be celebrated at Magic Island with a cultural welcoming ceremony. Tune into KHON2 for a special weekend edition of Wake Up 2day as we cover her homecoming live from Ala Moana.
The Malama Honua Fair and Summit follows Hokulea’s return. The three-day event at the Hawaii Convention Center will highlight the voyaging, cultural, environmental, educational, and health and well-being missions of the Worldwide Voyage by sharing malama honua “stories of hope” and voyage-inspired initiatives and activities with the public.
Registration for these events is now open at www.hokulea.com/summit.