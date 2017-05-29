Tens of thousands gather at Ala Moana for Lantern Floating Hawaii

The 19th annual Lantern Floating Hawaii ceremony has once again brought tens of thousands of people together to honor loved ones who have died.

For many, it’s a chance to find peace and solace amid tragedy on this Memorial Day.

There will be a pre-ceremony performance by Shinnyo Taiko before the ceremony officially begins at 6:30 p.m. It lasts for about an hour.

There were already thousands of people who put up tents and waited in line for a lantern Monday morning. The line for lanterns wrapped around the park with an average wait time of less than an hour.

But even before the lanterns were lit, some already made connections.

“Everyone in line is really sweet. You have nice conversations with people talking about why they are here and why it’s important to them,” said participant David Mulinix.

“There’s different stories, but we all share that similar struggle, similar hope, and that’s the nice part. It still pulls people together,” said Shinnyo-en practitioner Justin Goshi.

That empathy is why Joanna Lands is volunteering for the first time. Lands’ husband passed away seven years ago, and while she lives in Texas, she flies to Hawaii every year to light a lantern.

“I know how I felt the first year and trying to get over the emotions of doing that. Now that it’s my sixth year, I have that feeling of celebration rather than that sadness, so I can give to people that come in teary-eyed and all that, I can empathize with that and I can talk with other people,” said Lands.

For some, there’s an inexplicable peace that washes over them when they release their lanterns into the water.

“My son passed away in 2006 and we’ve been coming since 2008, when we first came,” said participant Mary Jo Kapahu. “It helps us remember that there are other people that are mourning the loss of loved ones and that our loved ones aren’t alone.”

The lantern floating draws a crowd of more than 50,000. This year there are more than 7,000 lanterns, about a thousand more than last year.

“Every year we end up running out of lanterns, and it’s such a wonderful event for people who want to be a part of it that we wanted to even make more available so more people can share in this kind of experience,” said Goshi.

Many say it’s worth being a part of that experience.

“When you are on that beach and you have all these people, that tens of thousands, it is so quiet and everybody is so respectful and have so much love for each other. I wish we could bottle that and sprinkle it around the world,” said Lands.

Traffic restrictions

The following traffic changes will be in effect surrounding and at Ala Moana Regional Park:

The parking lot at Magic Island will be closed to the public on Monday, May 29, from 4 a.m.-10 p.m.

Ala Moana Boulevard (Waikiki-bound), from Piikoi Street to Atkinson Drive, will be designated a “no parking, tow away” zone on Monday, May 29, from 4:30 a.m.-10 p.m.

In the event of a gridlock within the park, the Atkinson Drive and Kamakee Street entrances will have limited access into the park and will be monitored by the Honolulu Police Department.

At the end of the ceremony (around 7:30 p.m.), the Honolulu Police Department will provide traffic assistance for the public crossing along Ala Moana Boulevard and at the Atkinson Drive intersection.

