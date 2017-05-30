Arrest made in connection to rash of Hawaii Kai brush fires

Honolulu police have made an arrest on Monday in connection to a recent string of brush fires in Hawaii Kai.

This comes as the latest fire broke out the same day in the Kamilo Nui Valley area.

It was less than a quarter acre in size and was quickly put out, according to Honolulu firefighters.

There have been more than a dozen fires in the area since January.

KHON2 has learned a 35-year-old male suspect was taken into custody, but it’s not clear what charges he now faces.

