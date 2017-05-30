Ask a Specialist: Simple Ways to Prevent Stroke

Are you at risk for a stroke? May is American Stroke Month and a good time to learn about the medical and lifestyle risk factors of stroke. What simple steps can you take to prevent stroke? Find out with Dr. Kazuma Nakagawa, neurointensivist and director of the Queen’s Comprehensive Stroke Center at The Queen’s Medical Center, in this segment of Ask a Specialist on Wake Up 2day.

To learn more about stroke, including risk factors such as stress, obstructive sleep apnea, blood pressure, diet and more, join Dr. Kazuma Nakagawa for Queen’s free Speaking of Health lecture called “Simple Ways to Prevent Stroke.” That’s happening this Wednesday, May 31, 2017, from 6:00 – 7 pm at The Queen’s Medical Center – Punchbowl. To register, call 691-7117 or click here.