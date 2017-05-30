Customers say goodbye to Kincaid’s restaurant in Ward Warehouse

After decades of serving Hawaii diners, the restaurant now known as Kincaid’s Honolulu will close its doors at the end of May.

It will operate for one last day on May 31, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Openings are still available.

The eatery has been at Ward Warehouse for 41 years. It opened on Feb. 1, 1976 as Horatio’s, then changed its name to Kincaid’s in 1995.

Customers we spoke to say the restaurant is filled not just with delicious food, but memories as well.

“I’m deeply saddened,” said customer Taylor Albete. “I went here for one of my first dates with one guy, and I also took my parents here for their anniversary one time as well, so there are nice memories here.”

Makiki resident Nikki Bowden has been coming to Kincaid’s for 24 years.

“I’ve had so many memories here — everything from just lunch to Thanksgiving meals here — and I come here every year for my birthday,” she said. “The food is great. There’s not one single thing that I don’t enjoy. The staff is wonderful, the ambiance is great.”

“I have come here since I graduated from high school in 1990,” said Kalihi resident Lisa Craig. “We’ve been coming here every time I graduated. Like I graduated from Kapiolani Community College, came here for my graduation party. Every time there was something brand new that we had to celebrate, we came here. … It was a family thing. It was always family.”

In February, Ward Warehouse tenants received a notice of closure, confirming that the shopping complex will close in August ahead of scheduled demolition. It will eventually be replaced by a luxury high-rise.

“We greatly appreciate our loyal guests, and are honored to have shared in so many memories and celebrations over more than four decades,” said Jim Eschweiler, CEO of Owner Restaurants Unlimited Inc. (RUI), the Seattle-based restaurant group that owns Kincaid’s.

RUI says there are no current plans to reopen Kincaid’s, though the company is open to the idea.

“It’s just a matter at this moment in time of just looking for the right location,” said Alex Santos, RUI regional operations director. “In the meantime, we’re going to move the staff and the menu over to Ryan’s Grill (sister restaurant at Ward Centre), so basically we’re going to combine and merge the two restaurants.”

That means customers can still get their fill of Kincaid’s signature menu items, such as prime rib, pea salad, and key lime pie.

Santos adds that no jobs were lost as a result of the restaurant’s closure.

“It’s not ending. Basically, we’re just changing addresses,” Santos said. “All the favorites, all the crew, it’s going to be over at Ryan’s Grill.”

Meanwhile, another Ward Warehouse staple, The Old Spaghetti Factory, is closing July 2.

Diners will be able to get their fix when the restaurant reopens in a new location at Aloha Tower Marketplace in the fall.