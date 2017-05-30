Hawaii Kai neighborhood board meeting to discuss access to ‘Seconds’ surf spot

From brush fires, vandalized canoes, to access to a surf spot, Hawaii Kai community members will have a lot to discuss at a neighborhood board meeting Tuesday evening.

The latest issue the East Honolulu board will take public comments on will be public access to a beach fronting the 300 block of Portlock Road, which is home to a surf spot known as “Seconds.”

They will discuss a recent installation of a gate that prohibits access to the area.

Beach access, a hot topic in neighborhoods all across the state.

No one can own the beach in Hawaii, it is considered public land, all the way up to the vegetation line.

This is the issue here in Hawaii Kai that has been going on for decades.

It’s something brought before the city before, and the access lane was apparently condemned by the city, but the four landowners, all equal stakeholders must sign off on an easement for this to happen.

Land owners complain of illegal drug activity, noise, trash being left behind.

What can be done? After all the beach is public land. It’s an issue that will be taken up at the Hawaii Kai Neighborhood Board meeting tonight that takes place at 7 p.m. at Hahaione Elementary School.