Man killed in motorcycle crash in Naalehu on Hawaii island

A 25-year-old Kailua-Kona man was killed in a motorcycle crash in Naalehu on Hawaii island Monday.

It happened just before 10 a.m. on Highway 11, north of the 69 mile marker.

Police say the victim, Eric Figueroa, was riding a 2001 Honda motorcycle southbound when he failed to negotiate a right curve, crossed the center line, and struck a 2005 Jeep Wrangler head-on.

The Jeep’s driver, a 52-year-old woman, was not hurt, but Figueroa was taken to Kona Community Hospital where he was pronounced dead at 2:52 p.m.

One lane of the highway was closed for several hours as police investigated and cleared the scene.

Police believe speed was a factor in the crash, and an autopsy has been ordered to determine his exact cause of death.

The Traffic Enforcement Unit has initiated a Coroners Inquest investigation and is asking anyone who may have witnessed the accident to contact Officer Christopher Kapua-Allison at 326-4646 ext. 229.

Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call Crime Stoppers at 961-8300 in Hilo.

This is the 16th traffic fatality this year compared to 10 at this time last year.