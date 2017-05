The Scripps National Spelling Bee kicks off Wednesday in Washington D.C.

Representing Hawaii is 13-year-old Leela Waterford, who is a student at Emmanuel Lutheran School on Maui.

She’ll go up against 290 spellers from across the country.

Leela’s older sister Ameera represented Hawaii in the contest last year.

This is the 90th anniversary of the Scripps National Spelling Bee.