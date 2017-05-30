Pearl Harbor Historic Sites offer free pass days to celebrate Armed Forces birthdays

The Pearl Harbor Historic Sites will commemorate the official birthdays of each branch of the U.S. military by offering free pass days to active-duty, retired members and their dependents.

The Battleship Missouri Memorial, Pacific Aviation Museum Pearl Harbor, and USS Bowfin Submarine Museum and Park will all offer free admission to the service members of each respective military branch on the dates listed below.

A valid military I.D. must be presented at the Ticket and Information Booth at the Pearl Harbor Visitor Center or onsite at each of the Historic Sites.

Service Branch Free Pass Days Birthday U.S. Army June 17 and 18 June 14 U.S. Coast Guard August 5 and 6 August 4 U.S. Air Force September 16 and 17 September 18 U.S. Navy October 14 and 15 October 13 U.S. Marine Corps November 11 and 12 November 10 U.S. National Guard December 16 and 17 December 13

About the Pearl Harbor Historic Sites

Welcoming approximately 1.7 million visitors each year, the Pearl Harbor attractions include several independent historic sites – some under the purview of the U.S. National Park Service and others operated by private, nonprofit organizations. Together, and in partnership with Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, they carry forth the legacies of some of our nation’s most treasured icons. Although Pearl Harbor is one historic destination, there are four distinct sites to visit, each with its own story to tell.

Click here for more information.

Battleship Missouri Memorial

Since opening in January 1999, the Battleship Missouri Memorial has attracted more than 7-million visitors from around the world with a fascinating tour experience showcasing the USS Missouri’s unique place in history. Located a mere ship’s length from the USS Arizona Memorial, the Mighty Mo completes a historical visitor experience that begins with the “day of infamy” and sinking of the USS Arizona in Pearl Harbor on December 7, 1941, and ends with Japan’s formal surrender aboard the USS Missouri in Tokyo Bay on September 2, 1945.

The USS Missouri had an impressive career over five decades and three wars – World War II, the Korean War, and Desert Storm – after which it was decommissioned and donated to the USS Missouri Memorial Association, Inc., a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization. The Association operates the Battleship Missouri Memorial as a historic attraction and oversees her care and preservation with the support of visitors, memberships, grants, and donations.

The Battleship Missouri Memorial is open daily from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m (8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. June, July & August). General admission, which includes choice of an optional tour, is $27 per adult and $13 per child (4-12). Military, kama‘aina (local resident) and school group pricing is available. For information or reservations, call (toll-free) 1-877-644-4896 or visit USSMissouri.org.

Pacific Aviation Museum Pearl Harbor

Pacific Aviation Museum Pearl Harbor, opened 10 years ago, is a private, non-profit organization which occupies the WWII hangars and control tower on Ford Island that still bear the scars as our nation’s first aviation battlefield. Giving visitors a front-row seat to the Pacific Theater and presenting 50 aircraft and their stories, the museum was named “one of the Top Ten Aviation Attractions” by TripAdvisor®. Pacific Aviation Museum Pearl Harbor is open daily from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. General admission is $25 per adult and $15 per child 4-12; 3 and under, free. Military, kama‘aina (local resident), school group and special events pricing are on the website. For more information, call (808) 441-1000 or visit PacificAviationMuseum.org. Tickets and a free flight simulator coupon are available online.

USS Bowfin Submarine Museum and Park

Adjacent to the Pearl Harbor Visitors Center, the USS Bowfin Submarine Museum and Park, operated as a private, non-profit organization, is dedicated to the sacrifice of more than 3,500 submarine personnel lost in World War II. This gallant band of brothers, compromising less than 2 percent of the U.S. Navy, sank more than 5.5 million tons of enemy ships, while sustaining losses of 52 submarines that remain on Eternal Patrol. The USS Bowfin Submarine Museum and Park is open daily from 7 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Combined general admission to the submarine and museum is $12 per adult and $5 per child 4-12. Military, kama‘aina (local resident) and school group pricing is available. For more information, call (808) 423-1341 or visit Bowfin.org.

WWII Valor in the Pacific National Monument

The USS Arizona, USS Oklahoma and USS Utah Memorials are operated and maintained by the National Park Service as part of the recently designed WWII Valor in the Pacific National Monument. The three ships’ memorials honor and commemorate all members of the U.S. Armed Forces and civilians who gave their lives to their country during the attack on the island of Oahu and Pearl Harbor on Dec. 7, 1941. Visitors to the USS Arizona Memorial take a Navy launch to the memorial between 8 a.m. and 1 p.m. The USS Oklahoma Memorial is located on Ford Island next to the Battleship Missouri and can be accessed via the Battleship Missouri Memorial shuttle bus. Access to the USS Utah Memorial is limited to those with military IDs. The Pearl Harbor Visitor Center is open daily from 7 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Admission and parking is free. For more information visit nps.gov/valr, PacificHistoricParks.org or call 808-954-8778.