Saint Louis quarterback commits to Rainbow Warriors

Senior-to-be Saint Louis quarterback Chevan Cordeiro has verbally committed to play football for the University of Hawai’i.

Crusaders head coach Cal Lee told KHON2 Sports Wednesday that the 6’1″ right-hander has decided to accept his scholarship, which was offered May 9th.

Cordeiro will take over for departed Cover2 Marcus Mariota player of the year award winner Tua Tagovailoa in 2017. In limited action filling in for Tagovailoa in 2016, Cordeiro completed 70 percent of his passes while averaging 7-yards-per-rush with 3 total touchdowns.

The class of 2018 will be able to sign their letters of intent earlier than usual, with an early signing period running from December 20-22.