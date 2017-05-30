Students take photo of the Grand Canyon from space

It’s not your ordinary snapshot.

The Sally Ride EarthKAM took a photo of the Grand Canyon from the International Space Station.

Middle school students controlled the camera and took pictures as the space station crisscrossed the globe.

The Sally Ride EarthKAM (Earth Knowledge Acquired by Middle school students) is a NASA educational outreach program that enables students, teachers, and the public to learn about Earth from the unique perspective of space.

While it is intended for middle school students, educators, educational institutions, and students of all ages are welcome.

Teachers can sign up to use the EarthKAM here.