Boy, 14, dies from injuries after crash involving stolen vehicle

A 14-year-old Pahoa boy has died from injuries he sustained in a single-vehicle crash in Pahoa.

The crash occurred on April 14.

According to the Hawaii Police Department, a patrol officer responded to a reported theft of a 2001 Jeep SUV, which occurred at a residence on Palani Street at around 10 p.m.

While searching for the stolen vehicle, the officer heard the screeching of tires and the sound of a crash.

At 11:28 p.m., the officer located the stolen Jeep, which had hit a utility pole on South Puni Makai Loop near Ono Street.

The boy, who police say was driving the Jeep, was taken to Hilo Medical Center, then medevaced to Queen’s Medical Center where he was pronounced dead on April 16.

An autopsy has been ordered to determine his exact cause of death.

The Area I Traffic Enforcement Unit has initiated a Coroner’s Inquest investigation.

Police ask anyone who witnessed or has information regarding the crash to call Officer Clarence Acob at 961-2293. Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call the island-wide Crime Stoppers at 961-8300.

This is the 18th traffic fatality this year compared with 10 at this time last year.