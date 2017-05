Orangetheory Fitness helps people lose weight, reduce body fat and increase energy level with their special Heart Rate Based Interval Training system. It’s designed to maintain a target zone that stimulates metabolism and increases energy. The workout burns an estimated 500 to 1,000 calories in 60 minutes. And the calorie burn continues for up to 36 hours. We check out Orangetheory’s heart rate monitored training at their Kapolei location.

Website: kapolei.orangetheoryfitness.com