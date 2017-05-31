Girl, 8, critically injured in crash on Kuhio Hwy. in Anahola

An 8-year-old girl is in critical condition following a two-car crash on Kauai Wednesday morning.

It happened at around 10 a.m. on Kuhio Highway in Anahola.

According to police, a Toyota truck was stopped in the northbound lane when it was rear-ended by a Mazda sedan.

The driver of the sedan, a 23-year-old Anahola woman, was not seriously hurt, but her front-seat passenger, an 8-year-old girl, was rushed to Wilcox Medical Center with critical injuries and has since been medevaced to Queen’s Medical Center on Oahu for further treatment.

The driver of the truck, a 24-year-old Kapaa man, was not hurt. His front-seat passenger, a 26-year-old Kapaa man, was treated by medics at the scene for non-life threatening injuries.

Kuhio Highway was closed in both directions to allow officers from KPD’s Traffic Safety Section to conduct an on-scene investigation and clear the scene.

The highway was reopened at approximately 12:30 p.m.