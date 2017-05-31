Habilitat Hawaii hosts one of the biggest luaus on Oahu benefiting scholarships

Each year, Habilitat Hawaii hosts one of the biggest luaus on Oahu with proceeds going directly to getting the resources needed to restore hope and help people live happy and successful lives.

This morning on Wake Up 2day, Harrison White, from Habilitat and Michelle Kama from Malu Productions joined us in studio to talk about the big fundraiser.

For over 46 years Habilitat has generated its means to thrive through involvement with the community. Proceeds raised from the luau goes to a scholarship fund which gives Habilitat the resources necessary to save and rebuild the lives of people dramatically affected by homelessness and drug addiction.

White says Habilitat prides itself on having fun and entertainment geared for the whole family. With over 600 items this even features the largest silent and live auction in Hawaii with everything from vacation getaways and jewelry to signed celebrity memorabilia.

Live performances by: Taimane Gardner, Peni Dean, Moke Boy and Malu productions doing authentic Tahitian dancing as well as free children entertainment: face painting, balloon twisting, glitter tattoos and a bounce house.

It all happens Saturday, June 3rd at Kualoa Ranch. You can get your tickets at the gate, $40 for an adult and $20 for children. The luau starts at 10am and runs till 4pm.