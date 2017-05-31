Hawaii residents compete on FOX cooking series ‘MasterChef’

Starting Wednesday night, 40 home cooks will compete to see who will become the next “MasterChef.”

This season’s lineup includes two people from Hawaii.

Paige Jimenez is a swimsuit model from Honolulu, and Tom Ward is a draftsman from Pahoa.

Contestants will be put through a series of challenges and elimination rounds in order to turn one home cook into a culinary master. The winner receives a cookbook deal and $250,000.

The judges’ panel features award-winning chef Gordon Ramsay, pastry chef Christina Tosi, and chef and restaurateur Aarón Sánchez.

Season 8 premieres Wednesday, May 31, at 7 p.m. right here on KHON2.