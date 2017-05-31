Homes wanted for special needs dogs rescued from Makaha shelter

More than half of the 300 dogs that were rescued from a Makaha shelter last year have found new homes.

Now, the Hawaiian Humane Society needs your help with a few more.

The non-profit says there are eight special needs dogs from the rescue that have severe medical and/or behavioral issues.

They range from renal disease and seizure disorders to aggression toward other animals or people.

The humane society is looking to place these dogs in the right home.

Meetings with the dogs will be by appointment only, Thursday through Monday, June 1-5.

For more information or to schedule an appointment, call (808) 356-2229.