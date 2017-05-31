Kamaaina Kids: Summer Day Camp Keiki Phit Program

Keiki Phit is a program of basic physiology and fun activities to enhance the physical and emotional health of Hawaii’s keiki. The program is led by Coach Byron Mello—Head Coach at Moanalua High School and founder of Performance Basketball Clinics. Coach Byron and his team teach “basic” movement patterns and the proper techniques of athletic training fundamentals, with the ultimate goals of enhancing performance, preventing injury and building self-confidence.

Activities include: Aerobic Exercise and Games, Walk/Jog/Run games, Cooperative “Buddy” games, Personal Best Challenges, S.P.A.R.K (Sports Play and Active Recreation Training for Kids) activities, Basketball and more!

Website: www.kamaaiankids.com