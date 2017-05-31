Lane closures required to remove large decaying tree in Nuuanu

Traffic will be impacted next week as crews remove a decaying monkeypod tree in Nuuanu.

The tree is located on the corner of Nuuanu Avenue and Pauoa Road, on the edge of Kawananakoa Neighborhood Park.

Certified arborists with the Department of Parks and Recreation’s Division of Urban Forestry have determined that the tree suffers from extensive decay in its base, which is compromising the tree’s structural integrity and poses a potential safety hazard.

The roots of the tree have also resulted in damage to the adjacent sidewalk and park wall, officials said.

The removal process is scheduled to begin Monday, June 5, and finish by the end of the week. Work will be conducted between the hours of 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. daily.

The work will require the closure of the Diamond Head, mauka-bound lane of Nuuanu Avenue and the makai, Diamond Head-bound lane of Pauoa Road.

Multiple lanes of both roads may need to be closed to allow the contractor to remove large branches from the tree.

The $48,750 contract was awarded to H.T.M. Contractors, Inc.

The tree is approximately 50 feet tall with branches extending approximately 90 feet from its trunk.

The Division of Urban Forestry plans to replant another large canopy tree within the park following the removal of this monkeypod.