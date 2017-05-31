Pacific Warfighting Center to be dedicated in honor of late Congressman Mark Takai

The United States Pacific Command will host a dedication ceremony on Wednesday in honor of late Congressman Mark Takai for his many years of faithful service to Hawaii, the United States and the Indo-Asia-Pacific region.

Congressman Mark Takai was a longtime member of the Hawaii state legislature and veteran of the Hawaii Army National Guard.

Elected in 2014 to his first term in the U.S. House of Representatives, Takai served just 20 months in Congress before succumbing to pancreatic cancer on July 20, 2016.

Takai is remembered as a dedicated and humble public servant for the people of Hawaii and the nation.

The Pacific Warfighting Center supports the United States Pacific Command’s joint and combined training, simulations, mission rehearsals, conferences, and world-wide collaboration events on Ford Island, Hawaii.

The two-story, 34,000 square-foot facility provides a robust, networked infrastructure for simulations that prepare U.S. forces to successfully conduct the full range of military operations, and support information exchange and collaboration among government and non-government agencies.

The dedication ceremony is set for 9 a.m. at the Pacific Warfighting Center on the south end of Ford Island.