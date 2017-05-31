University of Hawaii Cancer Center: Honoring Clinical Trial Participants

For the first time in many decades, the death rate from cancer in the US is declining. Why are fewer people dying from cancer now? This is in part due to advances in cancer prevention, screening and treatment that are discovered through a clinical trials.

Dr. Randall Holcombe, Director of the UH Cancer Center and Dawn Kobayashi, a clinical trial participant, join us to talk about the role of volunteers in clinical trials, especially those involved in cancer research.

