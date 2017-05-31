Unusual fish spotted in lagoon at Ko Olina

There have been quite a few interesting sea creatures washing up on our shores lately.

A viewer sent us video via the Report It feature on our website of a sunfish in West Oahu.

It was floating in one of the lagoons at Ko Olina.

These large fish are found in tropical oceans around the world, but they normally live in the open ocean and dive down deep for food.

We asked Andrew Rossiter, Waikiki Aquarium director, what would have brought this fish to shore.

“It’s a very unusual fish. Not a lot is known of them, but one of the challenges is that when they come into shallow water like this one has, it’s usually because they’re sick or being injured in the wild,” he said.

Sunfish don’t have any scales, but rather leather-like skin.

They’re also the heaviest known bony fish in the world and can grow to more than 2,000 pounds.

Their diet consists mainly of jellyfish.