There are abandoned cars on the streets. Sometimes the cars are there for days or weeks at a time.

It’s a problem that’s getting worse because tow yards are packed.

Councilmembers are urging the city to work to get abandoned cars off the streets saying the problem has become a health and safety hazard.

To report an abandoned or derelict vehicle to the City and County of Honolulu log onto http://www3.honolulu.gov/csdavcomplaints/

