Hawaii’s Kitchen: Sweet Marie’s Hawaii





Sweet Marie’s Hawai‘i is the Islands’ first gluten-free bakery and café. This is so people with celiac disease or other intolerances don’t have to worry about the ingredients used in their menu items or baked goods. Many people experience digestive and health problems caused by eating gluten.

Gluten is the protein in wheat, barley, and rye. Wheat is a common ingredient in breads, pastas, and cereal but it also appears in foods like soups and salad dressings as well. Barley is found in foods and beverages containing malt. Rye is most often found in bread, beer, and cereals.

Chef Marie Cassel has been applying classical French culinary techniques to gluten-free cooking and baking for 20 years. She shows us how to prepare a delicious Macadamia Nut Encrusted Chicken Breast with a Lilikoi Honey Mustard Dipping Sauce.

RECIPE:

Macadamia Nut Encrusted Chicken Breast:

4 – chicken breast

1c. gluten free mayonnaise

1c. gluten free mustard

12oz gluten free white corn chips

2c. macadamia nuts

1 tbls. black sesame seeds

Lilikoi Honey Mustard Dipping Sauce:

½ cup gluten free mustard

¼ cup fresh lilikoi puree

Honey to taste

Instructions:

Tenderize (pound) chicken breast with mallet between two pieces of parchment paper.

Mix mustard & mayonnaise together, dredge chicken in mustard mayo mixture.

Pulverize corn chips & macadamia nuts, then add sesame seeds.

Coat dredged chicken with corn chip mixture.

Bake at 350 for 25-35 minutes or until golden brown.

Drizzle sauce on chicken, garnish with green onions & red ginger and serve!

Servings: 8