Man sentenced for selling illegal fireworks in Hawaii

Related Coverage Suspect in illegal fireworks bust changes plea to guilty

An Oahu man who was caught selling illegal fireworks received his sentence Thursday.

Brandon Kaai was sentenced to three months in prison, followed by three years of supervised release, and a $3,000 fine.

He was taken into custody last December after police got information about a shipment of fireworks coming in from Washington state.

He was linked to 809 aerial fireworks, which weighed a total of 962 pounds.

Kaai was charged with two counts, which he pleaded guilty to in February:

During a period of time, beginning on a date unknown to the grand jury and continuing through Dec. 19, 2016, the defendant engaged in the business of dealing in explosive materials, and On Dec. 19, 2016, the defendant knowingly distributed explosive materials without having a permit to do so.

Kaai received the same sentence for both charges, which will run concurrently.

He was one of seven arrested in connection with the shipment, however authorities say no one else was charged in the case.