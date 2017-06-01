State offers free meals for children at dozens of schools through summer

Dozens of public schools are offering free meals to keiki this summer.

The Hawaii State Department of Education says 63 public schools are serving the meals through its summer food service program, Seamless Summer Option (SSO).

Meals will be served at select locations Monday through Friday, except June 12 and July 4. Most schools will serve breakfast and lunch.

Click here to view the full list of schools and meal times.

Parents are advised to call their child’s school directly if the start and end dates for the program aren’t listed, and to find out the specific times for meal service.

SSO is funded by the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) and was established to ensure that low-income children continue to receive nutritious meals during the summer. An eligible school must have 50 percent or more of its regular enrolled students qualifying for free or reduced-price lunches and some type of summer program on campus.

However, meal recipients do not have to be enrolled in those classes to be served. All children 18 and under will be served.

“Economically disadvantaged students often come to school hungry and rely on programs like the Department’s Free and Reduced Price Lunch, which is why we continue to offer support during the summer months that would otherwise be a gap period,” said superintendent Kathryn Matayoshi. “In addition to serving their own students, these schools are also offering meals to other children in the community and we thank them for their support as well as the USDA whose funding is so critical for this program.”

List of schools

Oahu: Aiea Elementary

Anuenue

Castle High

Dole Middle

Farrington High

Fern Elementary

Hauula Elementary

Heeia Elementary

Ilima Intermediate

Kaala Elementary

Kaewai Elementary

Kahaluu Elementary

Kahuku Elementary

Kailua Elementary

Kaimiloa Elementary

Kaimuki High

Kalakaua Middle

Kalihi Waena Elementary

Kaneohe Elementary

Kapunahala Elementary

Kipapa Elementary

Kuhio Elementary

Lanakila Elementary

Linapuni Elementary

Makaha Elementary

Mauka Lani Elementary

Nanaikapono Elementary

Nanakuli Elementary

Nanakuli High & Intermediate

Pearl City Elementary

Pohakea Elementary

Pope Elementary

Roosevelt High

Waialua Elementary

Waianae Elementary

Waianae Intermediate Hawaii Island: Hilo High

Honokaa High & Intermediate

Kau High & Pahala Elementary

Ke Kula o Nawahi PCS

Keaau Elementary

Keaau High

Keaau Middle

Kealakehe High

Keaukaha Elementary

Kohala Elementary

Kohala High

Kohala Middle

Mountain View Elementary

Naalehu Elementary

Waiakea High

Waiakea Intermediate

Waimea Elementary Maui: Hana High & Elementary

Kahului Elementary

Lihikai Elementary

Waihee Elementary

Wailuku Elementary Molokai: Molokai High Kauai: Kapaa Elementary

Kekaha Elementary

Koloa Elementary