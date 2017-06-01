State offers free meals for children at dozens of schools through summer

Dozens of public schools are offering free meals to keiki this summer.

The Hawaii State Department of Education says 63 public schools are serving the meals through its summer food service program, Seamless Summer Option (SSO).

Meals will be served at select locations Monday through Friday, except June 12 and July 4. Most schools will serve breakfast and lunch.

Parents are advised to call their child’s school directly if the start and end dates for the program aren’t listed, and to find out the specific times for meal service.

SSO is funded by the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) and was established to ensure that low-income children continue to receive nutritious meals during the summer. An eligible school must have 50 percent or more of its regular enrolled students qualifying for free or reduced-price lunches and some type of summer program on campus.

However, meal recipients do not have to be enrolled in those classes to be served. All children 18 and under will be served.

“Economically disadvantaged students often come to school hungry and rely on programs like the Department’s Free and Reduced Price Lunch, which is why we continue to offer support during the summer months that would otherwise be a gap period,” said superintendent Kathryn Matayoshi. “In addition to serving their own students, these schools are also offering meals to other children in the community and we thank them for their support as well as the USDA whose funding is so critical for this program.”

List of schools

Oahu:

  • Aiea Elementary
  • Anuenue
  • Castle High
  • Dole Middle
  • Farrington High
  • Fern Elementary
  • Hauula Elementary
  • Heeia Elementary
  • Ilima Intermediate
  • Kaala Elementary
  • Kaewai Elementary
  • Kahaluu Elementary
  • Kahuku Elementary
  • Kailua Elementary
  • Kaimiloa Elementary
  • Kaimuki High
  • Kalakaua Middle
  • Kalihi Waena Elementary
  • Kaneohe Elementary
  • Kapunahala Elementary
  • Kipapa Elementary
  • Kuhio Elementary
  • Lanakila Elementary
  • Linapuni Elementary
  • Makaha Elementary
  • Mauka Lani Elementary
  • Nanaikapono Elementary
  • Nanakuli Elementary
  • Nanakuli High & Intermediate
  • Pearl City Elementary
  • Pohakea Elementary
  • Pope Elementary
  • Roosevelt High
  • Waialua Elementary
  • Waianae Elementary
  • Waianae Intermediate
 Hawaii Island:

  • Hilo High
  • Honokaa High & Intermediate
  • Kau High & Pahala Elementary
  • Ke Kula o Nawahi PCS
  • Keaau Elementary
  • Keaau High
  • Keaau Middle
  • Kealakehe High
  • Keaukaha Elementary
  • Kohala Elementary
  • Kohala High
  • Kohala Middle
  • Mountain View Elementary
  • Naalehu Elementary
  • Waiakea High
  • Waiakea Intermediate
  • Waimea Elementary

Maui:

  • Hana High & Elementary
  • Kahului Elementary
  • Lihikai Elementary
  • Waihee Elementary
  • Wailuku Elementary

Molokai:

  • Molokai High

Kauai:

  • Kapaa Elementary
  • Kekaha Elementary
  • Koloa Elementary

