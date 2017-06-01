Where to get a free doughnut on National Donut Day 2017

Editor’s Note: Doughnut or donut? According to the AP Stylebook, which KHON2 follows, the word is spelled “doughnut.” However, the proper title of the day as started by the Salvation Army is “National Donut Day,” hence the two different spellings.

Help the Salvation Army celebrate National Donut Day by enjoying a free doughnut on Friday, June 2.

National Donut Day is held on the first Friday of June each year and commemorates “Donut Lassies,” female volunteers for The Salvation Army in World War I, who provided writing supplies, stamps, clothes-mending and home-cooked meals, including doughnuts, to soldiers on the front lines. The Donut Lassies would fry doughnuts in the soldiers’ helmets on the front lines, just seven at a time.

“While Donut Day is always fun, it’s particularly special this year because we are commemorating 100 years since The Salvation Army’s Donut Lassies first began serving donuts to soldiers on the front lines of WWI in France in 1917,” said Major John Chamness, Divisional Leader for The Salvation Army Hawaiian & Pacific Islands Division. “We will have costumed Donut Lassies at most participating bakery locations around the state.”

Regal Bakery’s three Oahu locations, KouWork, Pipeline Bakeshop & Creamery, Daylight Donuts’ Lihue location, Aloha Sweet Delites’ Kaumakani location, and Krispy Kreme’s Kahului location are partnering with The Salvation Army – Hawaiian & Pacific Islands Division to provide customers with one free doughnut (or malasada at Pipeline) while supplies last. A percentage of sales of additional donuts during the event at Regal Bakery and Daylight Donuts will benefit The Salvation Army.

Event times vary by location, see details below.

For those with bigger appetites, extra-large doughnuts will be offered for $3.99 at all Oahu 7-Eleven locations while supplies last in honor of Donut Day 2017 with 20 percent of the net proceeds to benefit The Salvation Army. In addition, during the month of June, 7-Eleven Hawaii will donate the proceeds of its Canister Change Program from all statewide locations to The Salvation Army, which will benefit Corps programs on each island.

Donut Day also will be observed at Tripler Army Medical Center in partnership with Disabled American Veterans.

In addition, all Salvation Army Thrift stores in Hawaii will provide free doughnuts and coffee while supplies last, and customers will receive 25 percent off all thrift store items except furniture.

Customers are encouraged to share doughnut photos via social media using the hashtags #NationalDonutDay and #GivingIsSweet.

Click here for more information.

DONUT DAY 2017 – EVENTS BY ISLAND

KAUAI

Daylight Donuts , 4100 Rice Street 6 a.m. to 11 a.m. – Customers will receive a free glazed doughnut, while supplies last, and customers can take their photo with a Donut Lassie. A percentage of sales of additional donuts during the event will benefit The Salvation Army.

, 4100 Rice Street Aloha Sweet Delites , 1-2550 Kaumualii Highway From 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. – Customers will receive a free doughnut, while supplies last. Customers can make donations at The Salvation Army Red Kettle.

, 1-2550 Kaumualii Highway The Salvation Army Thrift Stores 10 a.m. to noon – Customers will receive a free doughnut and coffee, while supplies last. All day special – 25 percent off all thrift store items except furniture.



OAHU

Regal Bakery 6 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. – Customers will receive one free doughnut at all three Regal Bakery locations, and customers can take their photo with a Donut Lassie. A percentage of sales of additional doughnut during the event will benefit The Salvation Army.

7-Eleven Hawaii Stores Oahu only – Customers can purchase a special extra-large doughnut for $3.99 at Oahu 7-Eleven locations (while supplies last) and 20 percent of the net proceeds will benefit The Salvation Army. Statewide – During June, 7-Eleven Hawaii will donate the proceeds of its Canister Change Program from all statewide locations to The Salvation Army, which will benefit Corps programs on each island.

Pipeline Bakeshop & Creamery , 3632 Waialae Avenue 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. – Customers will receive one free malasada while supplies last, and customers can take their photo with a Donut Lassie. 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. – Customers purchasing 12 malasadas will receive 1 additional malasada free [Special Baker’s Dozen]. Customers can make donations at The Salvation Army Red Kettle.

, 3632 Waialae Avenue KouWork , 814 Ilaniwai Street 7 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. – Customers will receive a free doughnut and coffee, while supplies last, and customers can take their photo with a Donut Lassie. Customers can make donations at The Salvation Army Red Kettle.

, 814 Ilaniwai Street The Salvation Army Thrift Stores 9 a.m. to noon – Customers will receive a free doughnut and coffee, while supplies last. All day special – 25 percent off all thrift store items except furniture.

Tripler Army Medical Center The Salvation Army is partnering with Disabled American Veterans. 8 a.m. to noon – Free doughnuts will be provided in the Veterans Administration Benefits Building, while supplies last.



MAUI

Krispy Kreme , 433 Kele Street 6 a.m. to 11 a.m. – Customers will receive a free glazed doughnut, while supplies last, and customers can take their photo with a Donut Lassie. Customers can make donations at The Salvation Army Red Kettle.

, 433 Kele Street The Salvation Army Thrift Stores 10 a.m. to noon – Customers will receive a free doughnut and coffee, while supplies last. All day special – 25 percent off all thrift store items except furniture.



HAWAII

The Salvation Army Thrift Stores 10 a.m. to noon – Customers will receive a free doughnut and coffee, while supplies last. All day special – 25 percent off all thrift store items except furniture.

