Winnie enjoys puppy shower before going on maternity leave



Winnie the therapy dog is about to go on maternity leave.

She is due later this month, and will fly to Maui to give birth at Assistance Dogs of Hawaii.

On Thursday, her coworkers at Kapiolani Medical Center for Women and Children threw her a puppy shower.

There’s still no word on how many puppies Winnie is having, but a recent checkup showed they’re all moving around and doing great.

“All the puppies of one litter start with the same first letter, kind of like hurricanes. It goes around the alphabet,” explained Winnie’s handler, Wendi Hirsch. “We’re now at the ‘J’ litter. So she was the ‘W’ litter. All her siblings begin with ‘W,’ and her puppies will be ‘J.'”

Winnie will be on maternity leave for about six to seven weeks, or until the puppies are weaned.

In the meantime, volunteer service animals will fill in for her at the hospital.

Winnie’s puppies will eventually be trained to become service dogs, like their mom, to help people here in Hawaii.